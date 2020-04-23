Update, 1:45 p.m.: Bell County is now reporting 147 positive cases. Killeen has 68 coronavirus cases.
Bell County has 141 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, two more than Wednesday, county officials reported at the 11 a.m. press conference. The county said that the numbers could be updated again around 2 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.