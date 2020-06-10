An additional 18 Bell County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 Wednesday, according to local officials.
The county now has at least 494 cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Six residents have died from the coronavirus.
The health district did not report any additional recoveries Wednesday. So far, 237 residents have recovered from the virus.
Testing figures increased Wednesday. The health district reported an additional 293 tests were performed in the county. A total of 20,180 tests have been administered in the county.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County has removed Texas Department of Criminal Justice coronavirus case numbers from its daily update, currently displaying 82 cases.
On Tuesday, Coryell County was reporting 242 total cases of the new coronavirus, of which TDCJ inmates made up 162 cases. This left 74 total cases among county residents.
Today’s update shows an increase of eight total cases, 32 of which are active and 48 recoveries. Coryell County is still reporting two deaths related to the coronavirus.
Lampasas County remained at 10 total cases, with all patients recovered.
Herald reporter Artie Phillips contributed to this report.
