Bell County had six new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, yet not all residents are wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
“Simply put, masking reduces the chance of spreading COVID-19 from lightly symptomatic or asymptomatic people,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “It offers some protection to those who are well and may be exposed to contagious people in some public settings. It is not a substitute, however, for social distancing and regular hand hygiene.”
Bell County has seen at least 231 confirmed cases, according to health district numbers.
The Texas Department of State Health Services Friday afternoon said the county’s total was 242. The state’s figure for Bell County includes coronavirus-positive Fort Hood residents.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 221 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. This is an increase of one case since Thursday.
Of the total coronavirus cases in the county, 34 cases are active, 28 people have recovered and two people have died. The remaining 157 cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County currently has nine total cases of coronavirus, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. Of those cases, seven are active.
BELL COUNTY
Bell County is offering two mobile testing sites on Sunday and one on Monday.
The state will operate COVID-19 test sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Central Bell Fire & Rescue station, 100 N. Main St. in Nolanville, and at Temple Fire Station No. 2, 1710 E. Ave. H, in Temple. The state will set up another test site 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday near North Fourth Street at Church Avenue in downtown Killeen.
Testing is free, but appointments are required. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register.
Residents must have one or more of the following symptoms: fever; chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion; and a loss of taste or smell.
All individuals at the mobile testing sites must wear a mask.
Bell County’s COVID-19 case count is steadily growing every day. This week, so far, Bell County has seen 27 additional cases, according to health district data.
“We are seeing stable numbers of COVID-19 within the hospital and within the community we serve,” Dr. Robert Greenberg, Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer of emergency services, said during a Thursday news conference. “It hasn’t gone away, but certainly we haven’t seen a spike that we were concerned about when we talked last week.”
Testing also has increased, with 146 tests being performed since Thursday, according to health district data. So far, 13,320 tests have been administered in the county since mid-March.
Although the county’s case count increased, recoveries stayed flat at 149.
Bell County has not recorded a COVID-19-related death in more than a month. Three residents have died from the virus.
Herald reporter Hunter King contributed to this report.
