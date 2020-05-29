Bell County’s top public health official does not see a safe way for the Belton Fourth of July parade to occur amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is no way to safely social distance during a parade,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director said Friday. “From a public health perspective, it is not advisable to go forward under current circumstances.”
Parade organizers have not made a decision yet on whether the annual event — which draws thousands of spectators — will occur this year, but officials are preparing to hold the event. Randy Pittenger — president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, the group that organizes the city’s star spangled bash — said organizers have been talking with Robison-Chadwell, who has expressed her concerns about the parade to them.
“There are no easy answers, obviously,” Pittenger said, adding the chamber does not want to make a premature decision regarding the parade, which is more than a month away. “No decisions have been made. We haven’t made any decisions. We have been waiting for guidance from the governor’s office.”
Pittenger expects Gov. Greg Abbott to possibly issue guidance regarding large events, such as parades, next week.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Thursday during an online news conference that he also expected the decision after the governor’s conference.
“I am in consultation with city of Belton officials and Belton Fourth of July planners. My understanding is that planning work is ongoing right now,” Blackburn said.
Terri Covington, the owner of Covington Real Estate who serves as chair of the chamber’s board of directors, said the business-focused organization is committed to seeking guidance as they make decisions.
“Hasty decisions are rarely best. With dedication to our mission and compassion for our neighbors, we will patiently await input from the governor, the health district and others before making any decisions or announcements about summer plans,” Covington said in a statement.
The city of Belton is involved in those discussions.
“Out of respect for the history of the Fourth of July in Belton we have joined the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce in considering a range of potential options that would allow some form of celebration to take place,” City Manager Sam Listi said in a statement. “Public health concerns have made the planning process more deliberate than past years. We acknowledge that there are significant challenges to overcome and anticipate a final decision soon.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in Bell County has been creeping up. On Friday, Bell County added nine new infections, increasing its case count to 333.
If the patriotic parade is held on July 4, it is possible the county may see an uptick in cases stemming from the event.
“A parade with a large crowd is an ideal setting for a virus to spread. I can’t definitively say a spike would occur, but it would not be surprising,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The health district director has made that point to the chamber, Pittenger said.
Pittenger stressed the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to residents’ safety.
“That’s why we’re working closely with the city and the county and reaching out to the governor’s office for guidance on what that would look like and what that would mean and what our options are,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work with the city and the county to make the right decision for what’s best for the community following the guidance from the state.”
It is unknown when Abbott will make his next executive order. Robison-Chadwell said she does not have an opinion on when organizers should make a decision about the parade.
“I’m confident they are aware of the public health perspective and that it will be an important consideration in their deliberations,” she said.
Also in Bell County, six additional people recovered from the coronavirus, local health officials said Friday. And 191 residents have recovered from the coronavirus, health district numbers show.
An additional 326 COVID-19 tests have been performed. So far, 17,710 tests have been administered in Bell County.
In Temple, The Peanut Gallery Preschool on Saulsbury Drive was closed after several people associated with the daycare tested positive for COVID-19, local officials announced Friday.
“Most of the cases are from the same family,” Robison-Chadwell said in a statement.
Robison-Chadwell did not disclose the number of cases related to The Peanut Gallery, 2202 Saulsbury Drive, nor where the people may have contracted the virus.
Cadence Education, the company that manages the two Peanut Gallery locations in Temple, has temporarily closed both preschools, according to its COVID-19 school status tracker. The other location is at 519 Guy Drive.
“The health district discussed the issue with the facility and instructed them on the process to clean and sanitize as well as to keep those with positive cases and those with close contact from returning for 14 days,” Robison-Chadwell said. The facility is reaching out to the individuals who have been impacted and is working with the health district to address any concerns.
This is the second Temple daycare to shutter after a COVID-19 infection. An employee of New Beginnings Learning Academy tested positive for the virus last week. Two additional positive cases resulted from that employee.
New Beginnings Learning Academy plans to reopen Monday.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Confirmed coronavirus case numbers are up for Coryell and Lampasas counties.
The state added three new cases to Coryell County’s numbers, bringing its total to 228, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell.
Of the three, one was listed as an inmate of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Gatesville, the county’s first such reported case since May 13. That brings the inmate count up to 158, according to the county’s report.
The other two new cases were of residents of the Gatesville area, Harrell said.
Along with the new cases, the county had four new recoveries. That brings the number of active cases to 35 and the number of recoveries to 36.
Lampasas County reached double digits Friday with the one additional new case. Its total now stands at 10, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
The number of active cases remains at zero, however, Hoyer said.
The one person who was just recently confirmed has already recovered while awaiting confirmation, the judge said Friday.
Through Friday, Coryell County remains with two coronavirus-related deaths, while Lampasas County has none.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
