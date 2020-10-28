The Killeen clinic of the Bell County Health District is still only offering immunization services on Tuesdays after staff at the clinic were exposed to a positive COVID-19 patient.
All other services at the clinic are currently on pause until staff can return to work, according to Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the health district.
Normally, the clinic offers birth control supplies, pregnancy tests and proof of pregnancy, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases and family planning as well as immunizations, according to the clinic website.
Robison-Chadwell said the clinic could return to normal hours and services on Nov. 9 “based on the required isolation period for the staff that were exposed,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The clinic’s normal hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.
The clinic is located at 309 N. 2nd St., in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.