The Bell County Public Health District is encouraging local residents to limit family gatherings and travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
A news release from the health district said that a third wave of COVID-19 has come into Bell County and “significant, uncontrolled community spread” is currently taking place in the county.
“Consider utilizing social media or other internet platforms for gathering virtually instead,” the release said.
For those who do decide to take the risk and gather, please at the very least consider only including those who are not high risk due to health conditions or age, the release said.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the health district, said the Thanksgiving holiday “poses a significant risk of further worsening the spread of COVID-19 within our community as families and friends gather, and people travel to other areas and congregate with people outside their usual network.”
