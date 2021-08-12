BELTON — Four doctors from area hospitals discussed the coronavirus’s regional effect Thursday morning from the Bell County Courthouse as the local hospitalization rate exceeded 20%.
Doctors from AdventHealth in Killeen, Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and Baylor Scott & White were part of a news conference with Bell County officials.
Officials discussed vaccines, hospitalizations and infections from the virus.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn started the news conference.
He introduced representatives who will discuss the situation, followed by a question and answer session.
Nikki Morrow, interim director of the Bell County Public Health District, said the county’s dashboard is updated daily.
An 89-year-old woman was the county’s latest resident to die from the coronavirus.
Health officials continue to advise entities on safety measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“Efforts are being done at the ground level,” she said. “We are focusing on vaccine efforts locally.”
Morrow said the district encourages masking to protect themselves to help slow the spread of the virus to help protect residents and the community.
