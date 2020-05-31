For the past nine years, school employees have been the top reporters of suspected child abuse and/or neglect to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Schools have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus and some worry about that missing layer of protection for abused children.
For fiscal year 2019, schools were the source of 14.8% of all reports of suspected abuse, according to the data book on the DFPS website. The fiscal year begins in September.
In April, statewide hot line calls to DFPS were down, according to data provided by John Lennan, media specialist for DFPS Region 7 and 11, which includes Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
In April this year, the number of reports received by the statewide intake decreased by 31% compared with April last year.
The statewide intake receives reports of suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation 24 hours a day, according to the DFPS website.
This April, there were a total of 23,103 reports to the statewide intake, compared with 31,518 a year ago in April, and 26,487 two years ago in April.
The numbers have the attention of a Bell County law enforcement officer, as well as a child advocacy group based out of Austin.
Lt. Michele Cianci is head of the Special Crimes Unit with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, which handles child abuse cases at the county level.
“Usually, schools are a safe place for children to make an outcry, whether that outcry is of physical or sexual abuse,” Cianci said in a phone interview Friday. “So, with school not in session, these children can’t make those outcries.”
For the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Cianci said, the number of reported child abuse cases since March is down 40% in 2020. Cianci said she compiled data of those reports from March through May for the past five years.
“To me, this is a significant decrease,” Cianci said via email. “I wish I could say it is because our children are not being abused.”
Cianci’s theory is that the decrease is due to schools being closed for longer than normal.
Tina Capito, board of directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties (CASA) of Bell and Coryell counties said that 3rd quarter numbers of new cases are up compared with last year, but she and the board have monitored the school closures and shelter-at-home orders.
“During this time of remaining in close proximity of one another, the risk of child abuse and neglect is higher now than ever,” Capito said via email.
Capito said CASA of Bell and Coryell counties has responded by launching a social media campaign to keep individuals and the community well-informed of the challenges children and their families are facing during the pandemic.
Schools
Neither the Killeen nor Copperas Cove independent school districts track the number of reports made by its employees to DFPS.
Rhonda Burnell, Copperas Cove Independent School District director of counseling, cited confidentiality reasons.
During the course of an investigation, DFPS personnel will visit school campuses when reports are made by school officials, Burnell said.
All interactions between investigators, reporting personnel and children are confidential, she added.
“To maintain confidentiality, TEA does not require school districts to track these visits,” Burnell said via email.
Shannon Lumar, the director of elementary guidance services for Killeen Independent School District, said employees are required to report suspected abuse or neglect within 48 hours of an event that led to the suspicion.
Reports from KISD may go to DFPS, a law enforcement agency or an appropriate reporting agency, and to the campus administrator, Lumar said.
If the KISD employee and administrator believe that the child is in immediate danger, they are to immediately call law enforcement, Lumar said.
In CCISD, reports of suspected abuse or neglect cases go directly to DFPS by phone or through the website, Burnell said.
In both school districts, all employees — not just teachers — are trained to recognize potential signs of child abuse and/or neglect.
Burnell said there are several signs that employees look for.
“Some indicators could include, but are not limited to, bruises in unusual patterns, burn markings, specific skeletal, head, neck and back injuries as well as internal injuries,” Burnell said via email.
Other behavioral indicators include a child fearing physical contact, being easily startled or being overly-compliant, she said.
School employees may also factor in family history as a potential indicator, such as a history of mental illness, lack of employment, social isolation and a drug or criminal history, Burnell said.
KISD looks for similar indicators, according to Lumar.
Seeing the potential for more stressful situations for parents and children being at home for a prolonged period of time, the Prevention and Early Intervention division of the Department of Family and Protective Services put together some tips for parents.
The tips include talking with a child about fears about the coronavirus, creating a new daily routine, using time-outs to correct bad behavior, staying positive and praising good behavior and spending one-on-one time with children.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services protects children and vulnerable adults from abuse, neglect, and exploitation, its website said.
Cianci said that in her experience the primary offenders are boyfriends of single mothers and stepparents.
“(That is) Not to say that it couldn’t be the actual parent — the maternal or paternal parent,” Cianci said.
For fiscal year 2019, two other top sources of child abuse reports to the state were medical personnel with 11.6% of all reports and law enforcement with 10.9%.
Police
All officers with the Killeen Police Department are also required to report any suspected physical, sexual or emotional child abuse or neglect to DFPS, according to Cmdr. Reese Davis.
The reports are required regardless of whether criminal charges are filed or not.
If an officer suspects child abuse, a basic investigation will be conducted. If, during the investigation, it is believed that a child is in imminent danger, KPD officers have the authority to immediately remove the child and turn him/her over to Child Protective Services.
Filed reports of suspected child abuse or neglect in KPD are handled by the Special Victim’s Unit and jointly investigated by DFPS, Davis said.
When DFPS receives a report of suspected abuse or neglect, an investigator is assigned to the case, Lennan said.
An investigation includes determining if any child in the family has been abused or neglected. Investigators will also determine if there is a threat to the safety of all children in the home and whether the parents are willing to manage the threats to keep the children safe.
“If DFPS decides that children aren’t safe, the investigator starts protective services,” Lennan said via email.
In many cases, families will cooperate with investigations, and children are either placed with other family members or close friends. Families will also often bring in another family member to supervise that child while keeping them in the house, Lennan said.
If the circumstances allow it, Lennan said, DFPS prefers to keep the child within the family.
In extreme cases, however, DFPS will go to a civil court and petition a judge to allow DFPS to take temporary custody of a child, in which case the child would end up in the foster care system.
In even more extreme cases, DFPS can go to a civil court and have a person’s parental rights terminated, in which case the child could then be adopted, Lennan said.
Lennan said DFPS investigators work hand-in-hand with police officers, but the investigators go a different direction when they come to the “fork in the road.”
“DFPS investigations are civil,” Lennan said Friday.
Law enforcement will investigate to see if a crime has been committed.
Police officers look for many of the same indicators that educators do, but additional indicators that police can look for are if there is a lack of food, running water or electricity in a household, Davis said.
FY19 Numbers for Central Texas
According to the data from DFPS, the most common form of abuse in FY19 was from neglectful supervision. The number held true both statewide, as well as for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
In Bell County, around 77% of all confirmed abuse/neglect by DFPS was as a result of neglectful supervision. In Coryell County, the number was around 78% of all cases, and in Lampasas County, it was around 80%.
DFPS defines neglectful supervision as “improper supervision of a child left alone which could have resulted in substantial harm,” according to an email sent by Lennan.
Herald reporters Hunter King and Monique Brand contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.