Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights has the most total confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus of any nursing home or assisted living center in Bell County, health officials said.
As of Monday, the nursing home has 85 total confirmed cases of the virus; 62 of the cases are residents and 23 of them are staff members, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
However, Indian Oaks has less deaths than other nursing homes or assisted living centers in the county.
There have been two deaths from the virus at Indian Oaks. Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Temple and Park Place Manor in Belton both have reported five deaths, according to the district.
The only nursing home or assisted living center in Harker Heights or Killeen with any confirmed positive coronavirus cases is Indian Oaks in Harker Heights, according to the health district.
After Indian Oaks, Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare has 70 total cases; 45 residents and 25 employees. Park Place Manor has 52 total cases; 19 residents and 33 staff, according to the health disrict.
In total, 290 cases of the coronavirus have reported in Bell County nursing homes as of Monday afternoon, according to the health district.
Of those 290 cases, 167 of them are residents and 123 have been staff members.
There have been a total of 17 deaths from the coronavirus in nursing homes in Bell County, according to the health district.
The 290 cases have occurred in 13 nursing homes or assisted living centers in Harker Heights, Temple, Belton and Bartlett. Some nursing homes in the county — such as The Rosewood Retirement Community in Killeen and Killeen Nursing & Rehabilitation — had no reported cases, district officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.