Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights has the most total confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus of any nursing home or assisted living center in Bell County, health officials said this week.
As of Wednesday, the nursing home has 85 total confirmed cases of the virus; 62 of the cases are residents and 23 of them are staff members, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Indian Oaks has five deaths from the coronavirus, the second most of any nursing home in Bell County.
Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation in Temple has six deaths and Park Place Manor in Belton has reported five deaths, according to the district.
No Killeen nursing homes had any coronavirus-related deaths or positive cases, according to data provided to the Herald by the health district.
After Indian Oaks, Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Temple has 70 total cases — 45 residents and 25 employees. Park Place Manor has 52 total cases — 19 residents and 33 staff, according to the health disrict.
In total, 290 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Bell County nursing homes as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the health district.
Of those 290 cases, 167 of them are residents and 123 have been staff members.
There have been a total of 21 deaths from the coronavirus in nursing homes in Bell County, according to the health district.
However, on Tuesday afternoon, the health district said in a news release that there are 39 deaths from the coronavirus “attributed” to nursing homes in Bell County.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the health district, provided some clarification via email Wednesday afternoon.
“It may be that some deaths were determined not to be COVID-19 related or they were counted in another jurisdiction. It’s hard to say. An important, and unfortunately confusing note, is that there may be more deaths in these facilities than what we have reported because not all of the deaths in these facilities will be counted for Bell County because not everyone in these facilities is counted as a Bell County resident. We have several deaths being counted for Bell County that did not occur here,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The 290 cases have occurred in 13 nursing homes or assisted living centers in Harker Heights, Temple, Belton and Bartlett. Some nursing homes in the county — such as The Rosewood Retirement Community in Killeen and Killeen Nursing & Rehabilitation — had no reported cases, district officials said.
