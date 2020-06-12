Two cases of the coronavirus were confirmed at Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights, county officials said.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn and the county's health district director Amanda Robison-Chadwell held a coronavirus press conference at 1:30 p.m. today.
Robison-Chadwell said she would check on whether others had been tested and any results were pending.
Robison-Chadwell addressed the rising case numbers within the county saying that the county reopening and possibly less people wearing masks and social distancing have led to the increase in cases. She stressed for residents to continue to wear their masks and socially distance.
Robison-Chadwell was also asked about businesses that have an employee test positive and she responded by saying, "We make recommendations to businesses that are often the strictest recommendations we can make but we cannot force them to close."
Blackburn said the Bell County Jail has four inmates that have tested positive for the virus and all of them were staying in the same sub pod.
Those four are the only inmates that have been tested for the virus but all inmates are screened to include a temperature and symptom check prior to entering the jail, according to Blackburn.
All three local hospitals, Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Baylor Scott & White in Temple and AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen are all reporting more than adequate capacity, according to Blackburn.
He said there are a total of 16 coronavirus patients in all three hospitals and five of them are in intensive care.
