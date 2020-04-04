Yard signs are beginning to pop up around Bell County signifying support in the “We Over Me” movement, a service project begun by the Junior League of Bell County.
Michelle Villarreal, the league’s president, said, “We Over Me means joining together as a community.”
Yard signs cost $20 and will be delivered. Villarreal said 100% of the proceeds from the yard signs will go to benefit small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus.
The We Over Me movement, which began March 29, will continue through April 30, Villarreal said. The original monetary goal of $2,000 was met within 48 hours, she said.
The current goal is now $4,000. As of Saturday afternoon, the organization had raised $2,925.
“We’ll keep increasing (the monetary goal) until at least the end of the month,” Villarreal said.
When the campaign ends, the Junior League of Bell County will donate the money evenly to various small businesses. The selection process will be done randomly, she said.
Villarreal said that when someone purchases a yard sign, they must nominate a small business that has been impacted. At the end of the campaign, the winners will be chosen randomly based on the nominations.
“There are still things we can do to come together as a community,” Villarreal said.
Yard signs can be purchased by going to https://bit.ly/2xMcIgo.
The Junior League of Bell County is an organization of women volunteers that support women and children in the community, as well as do service projects throughout the year.
