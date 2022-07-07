The Bell County Public Health District announced Thursday that the community level of COVID-19 has been raised from "Low to Medium."
The district released the following information in a news release Thursday morning:
"The Community Level is based on a combination of three factors- the number of new cases of Covid-19 over the past 7-day period, the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions over the same 7-day period, and the percent of inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. These criteria were developed by the Centers for Disease Control to alert the public to the different levels of risk within each county and inform them of what steps they should consider to help prevent infection and further spread in the community.
"With the increase in the level to Medium, these recommendations include getting tested if you have symptoms or have a known exposure, staying home if you are sick, and for those at high risk for severe illness, wearing a mask and avoiding crowded indoor spaces. For anyone with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19, a mask should be worn for ten days. Vaccination remains the best defense against severe illness, sostaying up to date with vaccinations, including getting a booster dose is highly recommended. A second booster is recommended for those over age 50 and for persons who are immunocompromised. Vaccines are available at local pharmacies, physician offices and the Bell County Public Health District immunization clinics.
"The Community Level is updated by the CDC on a weekly basis and can be found on the BCPHD dashboard at https://www.bellcountyhealth.org/."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.