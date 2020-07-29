A resident of Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights died from COVID-19, Bell County public health officials announced Wednesday.
The resident — who is the county’s 19th death — was a man in his 80s who had previously tested positive for the virus, said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director.
“Our condolences go out to his loved ones,” she said.
Indian Oaks Living Center, 415 Indian Oaks Drive in Harker Heights, is a site of a coronavirus outbreak. At least 31 people — 21 residents and 10 employees — have tested positive at the facility.
After seeing a slight jump in infections Tuesday, Bell County on Wednesday gained an additional 56 COVID-19 cases and saw 117 residents recover from the virus.
At least 3,269 cases have been reported, with 1,726 recoveries.
“Despite the fact that we added over 100 positives to the total tally today, please note that a large number of them are from earlier in the month,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Only 57 of them are for today, but we received a list of positive results today from the state drive-through testing sites that have been conducted this month.”
The health district also added additional tests to the county’s total testing figures on its COVID-19 dashboard, Robison-Chadwell said.
The county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests increased to 9.39 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.