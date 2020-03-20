BELTON — Bell County officials confirmed Friday that the seventh reported case of COVID-19 here was the first locally transmitted infection.
“We added one in Temple, and I can now confirm we have a locally acquired case — just one so far,” said Amanda Robinson-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. “Community spread has started at this point in time.”
There are at least four coronavirus cases in Temple: a woman in her 20s; and two men and one woman all in their 60s.
Other known local cases include a Belton man in his 30s; a Killeen woman in her 50s; and a man in his 50s who lives in unincorporated Bell County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.