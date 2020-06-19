The number of deaths stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak at Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation grew again Friday when local health officials said a resident died.
This is the 10th coronavirus-related death in Bell County, and the seventh at that facility, 2505 S. 37th St.
“The death added to the dashboard today was a man in his 60s, a former resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation, who was previously hospitalized,” Bell County Public Health District Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Friday.
After three consecutive days of at least 30 new cases, the health district reported 17 additional infections Friday.
Those new cases pushed Bell County well over the 700 mark. At least 716 COVID-19 cases have been reported here. Bell County has a positivity rate of 3.13 percent, according to the health district.
Bell County has added 135 infections since Monday. June has had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 for the county. So far, 363 cases have been reported this month. Of the reported cases in Bell County, 50.7 percent have been confirmed in June.
The health district also reported 13 new recoveries, increasing that total to 305. At least 22,858 tests have been performed in the county.
As the health district identified a small increase in infections on Friday, two other entities notified the public about infections among their staff.
Two Temple Buc-ee’s employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Lake Jackson-based company said in a news release.
“The procedures in place identified the employees were exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and the employees were sent home,” Buc-ee’s spokesman Jeff Nadalo said. “After reviewing video from more than 120 in-store cameras, we have identified any employees that were in close contact with these employees and notified them to self-quarantine.”
Nadalo said Buc-ee’s alerted the Bell County Public Health District about the two infections, and it did not recommend any additional actions.
The Bell County Public Health District was notified late Thursday of cases and is working with the store to ensure that proper protocol is followed to help mitigate the spread of the virus, Robison-Chadwell said. Buc-ee’s is located at 4155 N General Bruce Drive, off Interstate 35 in Temple.
The other entity with an infection was the Killeen vehicle registration office, said Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke.
An employee at the Killeen vehicle registration office, 307 Priest Drive, tested positive for the coronavirus. All 15 employees who work there are self-quarantining until July 1, Luedeke said.
The elected official learned about the COVID-19 case around 8:30 a.m. Friday. He closed the office shortly after that. He said the employee who tested positive was last at work on Wednesday.
Luedeke will keep the office closed for 14 days and expects it to reopen July 2. It is currently undergoing an intensive cleaning, he said.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 95 total cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday. Of the 95 cases, 39 are active and 54 have recovered. Two people have died. The new total is an increase of two cases from Thursday’s report.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County coronavirus cases have increased by two, for a total of 19 cases of the virus with seven active cases, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus, but one person has been hospitalized, Hoyer said Friday.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
