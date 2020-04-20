As the Bell County Public Health District identified nine new COVID-19 cases since Friday, new state data showed that 560 tests have been performed in the county through April 13.
The health district’s tally is now 123, according to new numbers released Monday afternoon.
The Texas Department of State Health Services Monday morning pinned Bell County’s infection total at 126 — a number that includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post, and that can lag about a day behind local data.
So far, 66 Bell County residents have recovered from the coronavirus — an eight-person increase since Friday’s update.
Coryell County remains at 75 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the county’s updated website.
The 75 cases include 32 active cases, four recoveries, and one person who died as a result of the virus. It total cases include 38 prisoners within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice state prisons in the Gatesville area.
Lampasas County’s total of confirmed cases is still at two, said Judge Randall Hoyer.
JP to test
Bell County justices of the peace are planning to test the bodies of residents who recently died and may have shown COVID-19 symptoms prior to their deaths.
JPs have already had roughly 10 bodies tested for the virus, Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said. None have come back positive, he said.
“The way it’s going to work is that Central Texas Mortuary has these kits … and they will swab and they will take the kits either to the Bell County Health (District) and, or, call UPS and have them sent to the lab,” Coleman told the Commissioners Court Monday morning.
The county purchased testing kits to do this, Coleman said.
“The JP will notify the Bell County Health (District) about certain information about the decedent and then the Bell County Health District will send that information and follow up with the lab,” the justice of the peace said. “In addition, the Bell County Health (District) will notify the corresponding justice of the peace immediately, pursuant to their investigation.”
Coleman estimated that results should be back within 48 hours.
The testing will be limited, Bell County Judge David Blackburn added.
“The testing that we’re going to be doing on decedents is only when there is some evidence that presents that testing should be done,” Blackburn said. “In other words, it’s not done on every decedent in the county.”
County employee tested
Mike Harmon, the Bell County emergency management coordinator, said one of his employees was tested for the coronavirus.
She is quarantined at home and was tested at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen, he said.
“We have one employee whose parents, who she lives with, have COVID-19, and she has been tested,” Harmon said, adding that the woman’s parents are currently in the hospital. “We hope to get clear test results today on that.”
Bell County report
The newest infections include a Temple man in his 60s and a Belton woman in her 40s. Killeen had the bulk of new infections, including a woman in her 20s; two men in their 40s; two men in their 50s; a woman in her 60s; and a man in his 70s.
Killeen continues to have the most infections in Bell County. The county’s largest city has 56 while Temple has 35; Belton has 13; Harker Heights has 10; and rural Bell County — which includes unincorporated areas and small cities — has nine.
Since the county recorded its first local infection, 23 residents have been hospitalized and 21 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
Bell County has had three COVID-19-related deaths: A Temple woman in her 80s who died March 26; a Temple man in his 60s who died April 6; and a Killeen man in his 50s who died April 8.
State, regional numbers
Statewide, 19,458 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 495 people have died, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data. So far, 190,394 tests have been performed in the Lone Star State.
Williamson County added 10 new cases since Friday, according to local health district data. Bell County’s southern neighbor now has 156 known infections.
McLennan County officials said they added a single new case Monday, bringing their tally to 77.
State Health data showed Milam County saw a three-case increase since Friday for a total of 12; Burnet County had an additional case for a county of nine; and Falls County remained at one coronavirus case.
Herald reporters Monique Brand and Artie Phillips contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.