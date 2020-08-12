Bell County on Wednesday saw a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases and a slight decrease in its positive rate, according to local health data.
The number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday dropped by more than half when compared to Tuesday’s figures. The Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday reported 35 new infections and 90 additional recoveries. Previously, the health district reported 79 cases on Tuesday and 75 on Monday.
At least 3,965 coronavirus cases have been reported, with 2,937 recoveries.
The county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests decreased very slightly Wednesday — marking the first time it has ever dropped. The health district pinned it at 10.223 percent. On Tuesday, it was 10.228 percent — the highest rate reported in Bell County.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, previously told FME News Service that health officials would need to see fewer people getting COVID-19 in order to see the positivity rate go down.
“It takes a lot to drive down the positivity rate,” Robison-Chadwell said. “What that means for residents is that we all need to focus our energy on preventing the disease by following all of the advice that’s been provided so far.”
At least 38,784 tests have been performed in the county. That figure, though, saw a modest increase from Tuesday. An additional 359 tests were performed since Tuesday’s update.
The health district did not report any additional deaths. By its count, 26 Bell County residents have died from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 44 Bell County residents have died from COVID-19 — an 18-person difference.
The fatality tally from the local health district and the state will differ because of their methods for recording a COVID-19 death. The Bell County Public Health District relies on hospitals to notify them while the DSHS uses death certificates that state the cause of death as the coronavirus.
coryell, lampasas counties
In Coryell County, 430 total coronavirus cases have been reported, up seven from Tuesday. Of those, 275 are active, 151 have recovered, and four people have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County is reporting one new active COVID-19 case since Tuesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon the county reported a total of 215 cases, 40 of which are active, up from 214 and 39 from yesterday. Five total deaths have been reported, the most recent taking place over the weekend.
A total of 170 people have recovered in the county.
Herald staff writer Steve Wilson contributed
to this report.
