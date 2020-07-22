Bell County’s top public health official continues to see encouraging signs the spread of COVID-19 is slowing — but she stressed the virus is here to stay.
“Bell County added 56 cases for a total of 2,825,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. “We’re seeing another day of a downward trend, which is encouraging but a few days of a downward trend does not mean COVID-19 is going away so I want to encourage everyone to maintain vigilance with social distancing, hand washing and masking.”
Wednesday’s increase in cases was a 31-person drop from Tuesday’s daily increase of 87, according to health district data. As for recoveries, 128 residents recuperated from the virus.
We did see a jump in recoveries because we are seeing recoveries happen on those days with the largest spikes,” Robison-Chadwell said.
At least 2,825 cases have been reported and 1,193 residents have recovered.
Bell County’s top public health official said Tuesday local data indicates that masking and social distancing measures are working in Bell County.
“If we continue to work together as a community, we can drive these numbers down even further,” she said.
Over in Bell County’s western neighbor, Lampasas County officials reported their first death caused by COVID-19. The person who died was a man, but Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer was unsure of his age. Hoyer was notified about his county’s first coronavirus death Tuesday night.
Another encouraging indictor in Bell County was the county’s seven-day average of new cases. It was 64 on Wednesday. On Monday, that figure was 78. And eight days ago, on July 14, it was 94 cases — the highest seven-day average recorded in Bell County.
Despite a small bump in cases and the continued increase in recoveries, Bell County’s rate of positive coronavirus tests climbed Wednesday. The county’s positive test rate is 8.77 percent. At least 32,212 tests have been performed in the county.
The Bell County Public Health District reported one new hospitalization and two residents were admitted into an intensive care unit. Since March, 169 residents have been hospitalized and 48 have been in an ICU.
Temple remained the Bell County city with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases. The second largest city in the county has at least 982 infections while Killeen, the largest city, has 977 reported cases.
No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, according to the health district. In Bell County, 18 residents have died from the virus.
The number of tests will likely climb after the state of Texas operates three free COVID-19 mobile testing sites in Killeen.
The first site is slated for noon to 8 p.m. today at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. The state will then set up its testing site noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St.
Appointments can be made on site or by visiting https://bit.ly/Killeen_JULYTest.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and a loss of taste or smell.
coryell, lampasas counties
In addition to the first-coronavirus-related death, Lampasas County reported a total of 123 cases of the virus in the county, an increase of 21 from Monday.
Of the cases in Lampasas County, 45 are active and four are hospitalized, Hoyer said.
Coryell County also saw an increase of more than 20 from Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the county reported 248 total cases on the scrolling tracker at the top of its website.
Of those, 164 are active, 80 have recovered and four have died, the tracker showed.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
