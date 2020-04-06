Bell County has 68 cases of coronavirus, including two deaths, according to an update from county officials on Monday.
One of the people who died was a man. The previously reported death was of a woman in her 80s on March 26.
Two of the cases were reported Monday and three were from Saturday, according to the county's spreadsheet.
The story will be updated.
