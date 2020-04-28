The Bell County Public Health District said Tuesday seven additional residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Local health officials are tracking a total of 165 cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported mid-Tuesday that Bell County had 173 infections. The state number includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base — individuals who the health district does not track.
Three Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus.
The number of recoveries in the county stayed at 73.
Bell County saw an additional 559 tests performed, bringing that number to 4,661.
Coryell County is still reporting a total of 105 cases in the county as of Tuesday.
The majority of the cases in Coryell County come from Texas Department of Criminal Justice Inmates, which still has a total of 63 coronavirus cases, according to the county. There are still 32 active cases among county residents, eight recoveries, and two deaths related to the virus.
Lampasas County is still reporting three confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday.
Lampasas County officials announced Tuesday that the state will set up a temporary testing site later this week.
The Texas DSHS will test Lampasas County residents 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kempner Fire Station, 315 Pecan in Kempner. The state advised residents to visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register for a testing appointment.
BELL COUNTY
Bell County’s newest cases include a man and woman in their 20s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 50s from Killeen; a Belton man in his 30s; and two rural Bell County residents.
Rural Bell County cases include people who live in unincorporated areas and small cities. The health district dashboard does not include detailed data on rural cases.
Killeen has 73 infections — slightly more than 44 percent of coronavirus cases here.
Harker Heights stayed at 14.
Temple stayed at 43 known cases Tuesday while Belton gained a single case for a total of 19.
Rural Bell County has 16 cases.
More Bell County women have tested positive for COVID-19 than men, 51 percent to 49 percent.
People in their 50s remain the largest age group affected by the coronavirus, with 37 cases.
People in their 40s are the next largest group, with 34 cases.
Other age groups that have tested positive include 29 in their 30s; 22 in their 20s; 21 in their 60s; 12 in their 70s; seven who are younger than 20; and three in their 80s.
Since the first reported Bell County case in mid-March, 33 residents have been hospitalized and 24 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
STATE, REGIONAL NUMBERS
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday 26,171 Texans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 690 people have died.
Williamson County officials said Wednesday their COVID-19 tally stayed at 287.
McLennan County also did not see any increases Wednesday. Their total remained at 87.
Milam County added one new case Tuesday for a total of 14, according to state data. The Texas DSHS reported Falls County’s tally remained at three and Burnet County’s county was unchanged at 15.
