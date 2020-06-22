Bell County added 53 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, local health officials said Monday.
At least 769 cases have been confirmed here, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
That number, though, is different than the one the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday. The state pinned Bell County’s total at 822, a figure that also includes coronavirus-positive soldiers who live on Fort Hood.
Also reported Monday, three employees at area H-E-B stores tested positive for the coronavirus. One employee each at the Killeen location at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, the Harker Heights location of 601 Indian Trail and the Belton location of 2509 N. Main St. had tested positive, according to news releases available on the H-E-B Newsroom website.
Countywide, the health district reported 27 new recoveries. So far, 332 residents have recuperated from the virus.
At least 22,968 tests have been performed in Bell County.
Ten residents have died from the coronavirus. Seven of those deaths were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 102 total cases of the coronavirus as of Monday. Of the 102 cases, 43 are active and 57 have recovered. Two people have died. The new total is an increase of seven cases from Friday’s report.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County coronavirus cases have increased by one, for a total of 20 cases of the virus with nine active cases, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
Herald reporter Monique Brand contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.