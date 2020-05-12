Bell County has 214 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, eight more than Monday, county officials reported.
As of Tuesday, 11,785 tests were completed, 605 of them since Monday, according to the Bell County Public Health District report.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the health district director, said last week that the county might see small spikes with an increase in testing.
“We might see a spike of say 15 in a day, perhaps. That wouldn’t be terribly alarming given the extreme increase in testing,” Robison-Chadwell said during an online news conference. “But the fact we have seen such an increase in this short period of time and really haven’t seen a lot more positives is encouraging.”
The county also reported 144 people have recovered.
The county’s deaths related to the virus remain at three deaths.
The state reports 223 positive cases in Bell County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Its figures include residents of Fort Hood and often lag a day behind the county.
Also in Bell County, Premier ER and Urgent Care announced all of their locations — including the West Temple facility at 7010 W. Adams Ave. — will now have antibody testing capabilities, a company news release said.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 211 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon. This is an increase of three cases since Monday’s update.
Of the total coronavirus cases in the county, 30 cases are active, 23 people have recovered and two people have died. The remaining 156 cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons.
In Copperas Cove, located in Coryell County, city officials report 23 total cases, 13 which are active, eight people have recovered and two people have died.
Lampasas County currently has nine total cases of coronavirus, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. Of those cases, seven are currently active.
STATE REPORT
Another 1,179 people statewide tested positive for the coronavirus and another 33 people died, according to the state health department report Tuesday. The total number of infections reported is 41,048, and the total number of deaths reported is 1,133, according to the state figures.
The state reports that 538,172 tests have been conducted.
Herald reporters Monique Brand and Hunter King and FME News Service reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
