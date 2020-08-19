Wednesday had one of the lowest reported daily increases in COVID-19 cases Bell County has seen since late June.
The Bell County Public Health District reported eight new cases on Wednesday. This is the first time a single-digit increase has been recorded in the county since June 28, which also had eight new infections, according to local health data.
The health district, though, added an overall 29 infections to its coronavirus case total. At least 4,346 cases have been reported, with 3,287 recoveries. No new recoveries were reported and the county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests was 10.67 percent. At least 40,726 tests have been performed.
The county’s seven-day average dipped below 50 again. It was 47 on Wednesday. The figure was 51 on Tuesday. The last time the average dipped below 50 was on Aug. 12 when it was 49, according to local COVID-19 data.
Setting aside Wednesday’s daily increase, the remaining 21 cases were added to figures from prior dates.
Seven of the additional infections were added to Tuesday’s total. Now that day has 13 known cases.
Three were added to Friday’s total, now 93. Five were added to Thursday’s figures, now 99. Aug. 11 also saw three more cases, increasing that total to 83. And July 20’s reported tally bumped up by three to 80.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Tuesday the figures from prior dates will likely change as private labs continue to chip away at a backlog of COVID-19 test results.
Although the health district did not record any new coronavirus deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported one Bell County resident died from the virus Wednesday.
The state pinned the county’s death tally at 51 — a 19-person difference from the health district’s count of 32.
Local health officials rely on hospitals to alert them of COVID-19 deaths. The state, however, bases its count on death certificates that list the virus as the cause of death.
Lt. Bob Reinhard, the Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said three people incarcerated at the Bell County Jail currently have the virus, with one in the hospital.
“We have had no deaths, and we currently have 100 inmates under quarantine because of potential exposure,” Reinhard said.
The jail has had at least 16 cases since March 1, the Sheriff’s Department spokesman said.
Since the pandemic started, 210 residents have been hospitalized and 58 have been admitted into an intensive care unit, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
coryell, lampasas counties
Coryell County has reported 10 more cases since its last update on Friday.
As of Wednesday, the county has reported 463 total coronavirus cases . Of those, 318 are active, 141 have recovered, and four people have died from the virus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County reported one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as one new recovery.
There were 238 total cases on Wednesday, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Of the cases, 17 were active. Three of the active cases are hospitalized, but none are on ventilators.
The virus has claimed the lives of five people in the county, and 216 have recovered, according to Hoyer.
Herald staff writer Thaddeus Imerman and FME News Service staff writer Deborah McKeon contributed to this report.
