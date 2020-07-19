The Bell County Public Health District has reported another death as a result of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Bell County up to 18.
According to Amanda Robison-Chadwell, Director of Bell County Public District, the district was notified earlier today that a Killeen woman in her 70s died after contracting COVID-19.
Bell County reported 73 new virus cases Friday, the most recent day for which data is available, which pushes the total case count in the county to 2,534.
Of the total cases, 826 have recovered, 164 have been hospitalized and the county has completed 30,633 total tests.
