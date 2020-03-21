Bell County officials said Saturday that an eighth reported case of COVID-19 was the second locally transmitted infection.
The case involves a woman, between the ages of 40 and 50, who is a resident of a Temple assisted care facility, the Bell County Health District reported Saturday. The woman had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized. Her condition was not disclosed.
Health officials immediately began coronavirus testing of residents and staff at the facility. The exact number of those being tested was not immediately available.
The name of the facility was not disclosed “for the privacy of the facility and its patients,” said Paul Romer, spokesman for the city of Belton and county coordinator of coronavirus public information.
Romer said it was unclear how the woman contracted COVID-19 so the case was designated as a community spread.
“All residents and staff at the facility are undergoing testing,” the Health District said in its release. “Residents will remain in place and staff has been asked to self isolate at home pending test results.”
The assisted living facility was making interim plans to continue to provide service if staff members test positive for the disease.
“I can say that the Health District, the medical provider and the facility are working together on contact tracing and the testing of individuals,” Romer said.
Community spread
County officials announced Friday the seventh reported case was the first that was transmitted locally.
Meanwhile, McLennan County officials saw their cases rise to 16 Saturday after three additional cases were reported
Milam County identified its first known case of the coronavirus on Friday. Milam County Public Health Director Robert Kirkpatrick said officials will not release additional information about local coronavirus cases because of the county’s sparse population.
Amanda Robinson-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, told reporters Friday the first community spread case was travel-related.
“This person did acquire (COVID-19) from contact with a travel-related case, but because that person did not themselves travel, this is considered community acquire,” she said.
There are at least five coronavirus cases in Temple: a woman in her 20s; a woman between 40 and 50; and two men and one woman, all of whom are in their 60s.
Other known local cases include a Belton man in his 30s; a Killeen woman in her 50s; and a man in his 50s who lives in unincorporated Bell County.
At least 325 Texans have tested positive for the coronavirus and five people have died, The Texas Tribune reported.
Local virus testing
Bell County Public Health District officials don’t know how many people in the county have been tested for the coronaviurs, but they are keeping a close eye on how many have tested positive for COVID-19.
Robinson-Chadwell said the health district does not know how many people in Bell County have been tested because both public and private testing is being conducted and the Texas Department of State Health Services does not provide county specific data.
The county submits requests to the health services department from providers once the providers request testing through the Austin public health lab, according to Robinson-Chadwell. The tests are done with nasal swabs, she said.
Any cases that come back positive are sent to the health district via either an electronic lab report or a report from the provider that conducted the test.
“We receive the positive results via either electronic lab report or a report from the provider, sometimes both. We then submit reports to the state for statewide tracking,” she said in an email.
The county health district said it did not know how many test kits are available in Bell County.
Local hospitals are actively conducting testing, according to the district.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple declined to detail its inventory of coronavirus tests.
“While we are not able to provide exact numbers, we are committed to helping our community navigate the uncertainty of this virus, making screening available to all and making testing more efficient and accessible to those who meet the criteria,” Scott & White spokeswoman Tiya Searcy said.
The Bell County Public Health District is tracking COVID-19 positive individuals’ contacts to trace the spread of the virus, Robinson-Chadwell said. That information, though, will be communicated directly to people who have come in contact with an infected person and to facilities they may have visited.
There are eight staff members with the health district working on the effort.
Three of the staff members are fulltime, and the others are considered part-time because they also work in other capacities for the health district, Robinson-Chadwell said.
Globally, there were 303,001 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday. Nationwide, there were 24,148.
Why does the nationwide number for people with COVD-19 seem to jump or double every day, but it only grows by one or so each day in Bell County?
“Reporting practices vary between federal, state and local health authorities. You should expect the numbers to not reconcile and for the local number reported by BCPHD (Bell County Public Health District) to be the most accurate, current number for Bell County,” according to the district.
