Bell County saw an 11-person jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.
Those new cases pushed the county’s total to 416, according to the Bell County Public Health District. An additional 12 residents recovered from the virus, increasing that figure to 217.
Large gatherings were planned over the weekend in area cities, which increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell previously told FME News Service.
That risk ultimately pushed Belton Fourth of July parade organizers Friday to cancel the traditional, in-person event in favor of a virtual one.
“With any gathering we offer the following advice: Wear a mask if you cannot maintain social distance of 6 or more feet, wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands,” Bell County’s top public health official said. “We also recommend that people with health conditions, those over 65 or those at generally higher risk, please consider avoiding such gatherings because they pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission. We also highly recommend that anyone with symptoms avoid gatherings, even if they have not been tested.”
After narrowly overtaking Killeen as the Bell County city with the most infections, Temple and the county’s largest city now have the same number of COVID-19 cases: 153, according to health district data.
Temple’s increased case numbers are likely stemming from an outbreak at Weston Inn & Nursing Rehabilitation, 2505 S. 37th St.
At least 31 residents and staff have the coronavirus. The outbreak started late last week. Two Weston Inn residents have died out of a total of five Bell County deaths.
Other Temple retirement homes that have seen confirmed cases among their staff and residents include Garden Estates of Temple, 5320 205 Loop; Wildflower Place Assisted Living Community, 706 Red Coat Drive; and TLC East Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1511 Marlandwood Road.
Bell County’s testing figures continued their steady uptick Friday. An additional 226 tests were performed. At least 19,253 tests have been administered in Bell County.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is now reporting 237 total cases of the coronavirus, according to June Huckabee, the executive assistant to the county judge, on Friday.
Of the confirmed cases, the county is reporting that 161 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
Lampasas County remains at 10 total cases, but all have recovered, County Judge Randall Hoyer said Friday.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
