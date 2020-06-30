Bell County reported its highest daily increase Tuesday with 128 new COVID-19 cases — shattering the previous record.
That pushed the county’s total to 1,209, according to the Bell County Public Health District. The previous high was 84, which was reported on Wednesday.
The health district did not report any additional deaths nor recoveries.
Thirteen residents have died.
So far, 377 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
At least 25,610 tests have been performed in the county.
This comes a day after Bell County Commissioners backed down on a mask-wearing mandate that began Monday and ended Monday.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra will hold a press conference at City Hall today at 8:30 a.m. regarding face coverings.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 116 total cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of one from the county’s last report on Monday. Of the 116 cases, 42 are active and 72 have recovered. Two people have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County has a total of 33 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of six from Monday’s report, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Lampasas County officials signed a resolution on behalf of their municipalities to “strongly encourage” the public to wear face coverings when inside a business.
It also includes wearing a mask at commercial entities “or other locations that involve close proximity with others.”
The resolution was signed by Hoyer, Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert, Lometa Mayor Carlos Garcia and Kempner Mayor Keith Harvey.
Hoyer told the Herald that it is important for the public to know the resolution “is not a mandate but to strongly encourage county residents to wear masks” to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.
Herald reporters Monique Brand and Hunter King and FME reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.