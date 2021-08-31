Bell County announced it will be hosting free COVID-19 testing throughout the area starting Wednesday.
In a news release sent Tuesday, the county said the test sites will run for two weeks at mobile stations around the county. The event will kick off at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 700 North 4th Street, in Killeen from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be held at 10 different locations in Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple, and Belton.
Bell County has entered a contract with Bio IQ to run the mobile testing sites. Bio IQ will be providing all testing materials, equipment, and personnel to run the clinic as part of the contract. The company will be using the PCR test, which, while not rapid, yields more reliable results, the release said.
Results will be emailed and texted directly to patients once completed, according to the release.
Bob Reinhard, Director of Bell County Emergency Management, worked to organize the mobile testing operation after hearing there was a need.
“In talking with our local healthcare providers, we learned that each of our hospitals was seeing its Emergency Department inundated with people looking to get COVID testing,” Reinhard said. “It is putting an additional strain on what is an already strained system.”
Reinhard hopes the increase in testing sites will alleviate some of the strain put on hospitals and medical staff.
Below is a list of available test sites in Killeen and Harker Heights with dates. All test sites will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
KILLEEN
Wednesday, Sept. 1
St Luke United Methodist Church
700 North 4th St, Killeen, TX 76541
Monday, Sept. 6
Old Nolan Middle School
505 Jasper Rd, Killeen, TX 76541
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Texas A&M University-Central Texas
1001 Leadership Pl, Killeen, TX 76549
Monday, Sept. 13
Clements Boys and Girls Club
5100 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX 76542
HARKER HEIGHTS
Thursday, Sept. 2
Summit Soccer Fields
401 N. Amy Ln, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Thursday, Sept. 9
Summit Soccer Fields
401 N. Amy Ln, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Harker Heights Community Park
1501 East FM 2410, Harker Heights, Tx. 76548
People may register in advance at https://texas.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/screen/landing. Though pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required. Bell County said walk-ups will also be welcome.
