The Bell County Public Health District debuted a new COVID-19 dashboard — mirroring those used by the state of Texas and some counties — on Wednesday as it reported three more coronavirus cases.
The health district is tracking 103 Bell County residents who have tested positive for the virus and 53 have recovered. So far, 22 people have been hospitalized and 18 have been admitted to an intensive care unit since Bell County reported its first COVID-19 case in mid-March.
Coryell County was reporting between 60 and 64 cases of coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The reported numbers for Coryell included 22 active cases, four recoveries and one person who died as a result of the virus.
The number variance is a result of the number of state prison inmates in Coryell County reported to have the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services, which updates its numbers every day around noon, was reporting 33 inmates with the virus. However, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which updates its numbers every day around 4 p.m., reported 38 inmate cases. There are several state prison units in Coryell County near Gatesville.
Lampasas County is holding at two coronavirus cases, officials confirmed Wednesday. County Judge Randall Hoyer confirmed on Wednesday the county still has two reported cases of the coronavirus. There have been no deaths related to the coronavirus in Lampasas County.
The state chart had an additional case for Lampasas that Hoyer said was a Kempner area resident who lived in Bell County. Hoyer said he has spoken with state officials about the error.
BELL COUNTY
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported mid-Wednesday that Bell County had 110 known cases — a figure that includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post, who are not counted by the county health district, and lags about a day behind local data.
Fort Hood officials have said the release authority for Fort Hood residents is the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs office.”
Bell County has had three COVID-19-related deaths. They include a Temple woman in her 80s who died March 26; a man who died April 6; and another man who died April 8. The families of the two men asked the Bell County Public Health District not to release basic details — such as age range and their home city.
The Bell County health district’s new dashboard includes more details than its previous method of updates, which included documents listing all cases and charts. It also includes a heat map of infections.
The new dashboard details confirmed cases; recoveries; hospitalizations, including the number of people who have been in ICU; cases by city; positive cases by date; cases by age group; total cases over time; and a gender breakdown.
The Bell County Technology Services Department created the health district’s dashboard, which can be accessed at: bellcountyhealth.org/
Killeen continues to be the Bell County city with the largest share of infections, with 43. Temple has 33; Belton 11; Harker Heights nine; and rural Bell County — which includes unincorporated areas and small cities — has seven.
REGIONAL REPORTS
McLennan County on Wednesday reported its fourth death — a 66-year-old man who had underlying health conditions, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. McLennan County had 74 confirmed cases.
Williamson County reported four additional infections Wednesday. That brings their case total to 128.
Burnet County also had an additional infection on Wednesday. It now has seven cases, according to state data.
Falls and Milam counties’ COVID-19 case counts saw no changes. Falls County still has one reported case while Milam County’s tally continues to stand at eight, according to the state.
Herald reporters Artie Phillips and Monique Brand contributed to this report.
