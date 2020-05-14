Bell County’s coronavirus count climbed to 225 on Thursday — a five-person increase from Wednesday. Forty-four residents have been hospitalized, 149 have recovered and three people have died.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, on Thursday talked about why she thinks more local residents have not been hospitalized.
“We have a young population here. Our population’s median age is about 30. So we don’t have a large group of that elderly population that we’re concerned about,” she said during an online news conference from the Bell County Courthouse. “We do have comorbidities in this population — that is health conditions that put people at higher risk. Of all of the individuals that have been hospitalized, by last count, we only had five people in that group that were not noted to have some sort of health condition that put them at higher risk.”
“I hope we don’t see any more counts on that death number,” Robison-Chadwell added.
Robison-Chadwell’s also explained why she believes Bell County county’s coronavirus case counts have stayed relatively steady day over day.
“It really does look like enough people are complying with recommendations from public health and health care to stave this off and keep these numbers lower and keep them from spiking too fast,” the health district director said. “Again, we’ll dig into that deeper post event and give better analysis whether that’s truly the case. But that seems to be my impression.”
The county’s top public health official stressed that her theories are just that. Robison-Chadwell plans to conduct an in-depth analysis after the pandemic is over.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County was reporting 220 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon. This is an increase of three cases since Wednesday’s update.
Of the total coronavirus cases in the county, 33 cases are active, 28 people have recovered and two people have died. The remaining 157 cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County currently has nine total cases of coronavirus, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. Of those cases, seven are active.
Contact tracing
The Bell County health district has seen a modest increase in the number of people it has reached out through its contact tracing process. So far, 1,900 people have been contacted by the health district about their possible exposure to COVID-19.
A recent chunk of those people have been in connection to possible exposure by a Belton Pizza Hut employee who tested positive for the virus.
“We got about 50 calls as a result of that and we still have some calls trickling in,” Robison-Chadwell said. “But so far no one has tested positive as a result of that possible exposure.”
Cases stable, but climbing
Still, though, cases are climbing every day. But Robison-Chadwell said she has yet to see a correlation between businesses reopening and COVID-19 infections daily case count. She acknowledged that could change.
Two of the county’s major health care providers echoed the health district director.
“We are seeing stable numbers of COVID-19 within the hospital and within the community we serve,” said Dr. Robert Greenberg, Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer of emergency services. “It hasn’t gone away, but certainly we haven’t seen a spike that we were concerned about when we talked last week.”
Dr. Umad Ahmad, AventHealth Central Texas’s chief medical officer, said his system has not seen any spikes in West Bell County nor in Lampasas County.
Coronavirus testing sites are already widespread throughout Bell County. So far, 13,174 tests have been performed in the county.
Additional state-operated mobile sites will be set up in more rural and minority-majority areas next week.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said state agencies will open sites 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Temple Fire Station No. 2, 1710 E. Ave. H, and at the Central Bell Fire & Rescue station, 100 N. Main St. in Nolanville. A third site will be open Monday in Killeen, Blackburn said.
Appointments are required. Visit txcovidtest.com or call 512-883-2400 to register.
You will be screened for a test if you have: fever; chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion; and a loss of taste or smell.
Herald reporter Monique Brand contributed to this report.
