The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bell and Coryell counties continued to slowly climb Saturday, according to the database of the state health department tracking the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services coronavirus map showed an increase of three new cases for Coryell County since Friday.
The state reported Coryell County at 224 cases on Saturday afternoon.
Of the 224 confirmed cases, 157 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, 30 county residents have recovered and there have been two deaths, said Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell.
The state health site Saturday showed 248 cases for Bell County, which represented an increase of six since Friday, when the state showed 242.
The county’s public health district website on Friday showed 231 cases in Bell County with 149 recoveries and three deaths. The Bell County Public Health District last updated its website at noon Friday.
The state has consistently reported higher numbers than the county, which county health officials say is due to the state listing Fort Hood residents, which Bell County officials do not.
Lampasas County remains at nine confirmed virus cases, according to the County Judge Randall Hoyer on Saturday.
Statewide, 1,801 new cases of the virus were added on Saturday, as well as 33 deaths, according to the state health department.
In the state, there are now 46,999 total confirmed cases. Of those cases, an estimated 26,601 have recovered, 19,093 are active and there have been 1,305 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.