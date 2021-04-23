Starting next week, Curative will host Bell County’s first walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Bell County officials announced Thursday that Curative, a county partner for the vaccines, will offer walk-in appointments in Killeen at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St. In addition to the new walk-in clinic, Curative is set to open a second vaccination location in Temple offering 1,500 appointments a week.
The second Curative site will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and on 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at Vista Community Church in Temple, 7051 Stonehollow Drive.
While Curative opens a new site, Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights announced that it will not make any additional appointments after April 30.
The hospital said in a release that it has helped administer more than 6,500 doses of the vaccine and will now let the county and its partners handle the effort.
“The goal of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights has been to help protect and support our community,” Patrick Swindle, chief executive officer of Seton, said. “It has been a pleasure to serve our neighbors in this way.”
COVID-19 death
Bell County saw one new death from COVID-19 Thursday as incidents rates remained mostly level, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the new death was a man in his 70s from out in the county. This brings the total number of deaths to the virus in the county to 424.
“Currently, our incidence rate is 87.1 per 100,000 with 316 active cases which is a small increase from yesterday,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Overall, the county has seen at total of 22,063 reported cases of the virus, with 21,323 of those having recovered so far.
School districts
Temple Independent School District showed two new COVID-19 cases on its seven-day dashboard Thursday, with one at Jefferson Elementary and one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
Belton ISD had five active cases on its dashboard, with one case at Chisholm Trail Elementary, three at Belton High School and one at another building or department.
Killeen ISD showed that it had 20 cases of the virus in the past seven days on its dashboard, with 12 students and eight staff members.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district has four active cases of the virus, one student at Salado Middle School and three students at Salado High School.
Novotny said the district will also be vaccinating parents and community members at a clinic on Thursday, April 29, with parents and community members needing to sign up by 4 p.m. The clinic will take place at Salado Middle School, 620 Thomas Arnold Road, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.
Those who are interested can sign up at https://bit.ly/3xfv9Ep.
