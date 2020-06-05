The traditional, in-person Belton Fourth of July parade will not happen this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This may be the first time in the parade’s history that it has been canceled, according to local historian and Telegram columnist Patricia Benoit.
However, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, the entity that organizes the star-spangled bash, plans to celebrate Independence Day through multiple events — including a virtual parade that will have footage of previous parades and resident-submitted videos as well as a fireworks show.
“Many options and alternatives have been explored over the last several weeks in order to continue to hold these valued annual events,” a news release from the chamber states. “The logistics of staffing and following the health and safety guidelines and precautions have proven to be problematic for a traditional parade and festival, but the potential for a virtual parade is generating excitement and enthusiasm for participation by an even wider range of groups.”
The city of Belton, in a news release, explained that the reason to move the parade online and cancel some other events is because of public safety concerns and the difficulty of having people social distance during a large gathering.
“This was such a difficult decision for all of us,” Belton Mayor Marion Grayson said. “We will still celebrate the Fourth of July in Belton this year, but it will just look a little different.”
The decision to not have the in-person parade — which often draws thousands of spectators — comes after Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, expressed doubts about it being done safely in the middle of the coronavirus crisis and the resignation of Nelson Hutchison, a current Belton Area Chamber of Commerce board member, from the parade committee.
Chamber President Randy Pittenger previously stressed that the entity would make a decision on the parade and other Fourth of July events after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued guidance. The state’s top official did that Wednesday, and deferred decisions on patriotic events to local officials, such as mayors, county judges and health authorities.
Pittenger said the chamber worked with the city of Belton, the Bell County government and the Bell County Public Health District to arrive at this decision.
Other events that will continue this year include the 96th annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association July 2-4; concerts at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que on July 3 and July 4, including a fireworks show after the Independence Day concert; and the virtual parade.
“We are excited about offering these opportunities for our community to come together to celebrate the Fourth of July,” Pittenger said. “These are extraordinary times requiring adjustments, creativity and resourcefulness, and we appreciate the ongoing coordination and partnership with the city of Belton and Bell County in working together for our community.”
The chamber canceled the patriotic program, traditional parade, the Festival on Nolan Creek and carnival. Organizers are tentatively planning to reschedule the Downtown Street Party to sometime in October.
“This outcome is not about limiting freedom. It is about using freedom in a way that safeguards the community during a public health crisis on all available information,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “We hope next year to use those same freedoms to gather and celebrate American independence in a more traditional Belton way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.