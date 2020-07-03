With Texas bars and clubs shut down again, there are a few less things to do in-person around the area. But there are still various ways to fill those summer days, many from the comfort of your home. Check them out down below.
Local and Virtual Events
The Belton Fourth of July PRCA Rodeo is from July 2- 4 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 Loop 121, Belton. Tickets range from $15 to $21 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 512-474-5664 or by going to www.bellcountyexpo.com. All seats must be reserved in advance to ensure social distancing.
The Central Texas Sunflower Festival is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until July 5 at the Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. Visitors can pick their own fruit, take pictures in the sunflower fields, enjoy live music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and more. Admission is $12 per person for access to all activities. Go to www.sweeteats.com for tickets and more information.
Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic will begin at 3:30 p.m. July 4 and will be live-streamed at www.williepicnic.com. There will be live performances and appearances from more than 20 guests, like Shakey Graves, Asleep at the Wheel, Margo Price, and many more. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 the day of the event and will also provide on-demand access until July 11.
The third annual Food Tasting with Soul event will be from 3 to 8 p.m. July 5 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. Free entry tickets are available while supplies last and food can only be purchased with event coupons at $1 per coupon. Go to https://bit.ly/2BokgZ7 for tickets and more information.
Haymaker Austin is hosting a Virtual Fourth of July Eating Contest. Participants should pick a food, film themselves eating as much as they can for five minutes, and submit all entries by tagging @haymakeraustin and using #haymakervirtualeatingcontest on social media. Deadline is July 5 and the winner will receive a gift basket and $50 gift card. Email events@haymakeraustin.com for more information.
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 2497 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is hosting a Dine and Donate event from 5 to 8 p.m. July 7. A portion of sales during this time will be donated to the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell County.
Legacy Builders Wealth Management is hosting a free Budgeting/Finance 101 Webinar from 6 to 7 p.m. July 7. Go to https://bit.ly/2NQYRdy to sign up for the free event.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 6 to 9a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting a free viewing of “Just Mercy” every day at 10 a.m. until July 4. Go to the theater’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/TheBeltonianTheatre/, to see what else is currently playing.
Mad Science, at www.madsciencepromo.com/athomeexperiments, hosts a variety of kid-friendly science experiment videos online as well as free coloring sheets, fun quizzes, and more for families to do together at home.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
The Harker Heights Public Library posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual African Safari with Elizabeth Kahura will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. July 8 and streamed live on Facebook, followed by a Virtual African Drum Circle at 2 p.m. Contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup. Both branch locations are now open for grab-and-go service from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from July 3 to July 9, will be “Hotel Transylvania” at 9 p.m. and “Ghostbusters” at 10:30 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. There will be no free Family Day this month in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts a variety of Thinkery at Home virtual activities throughout the week. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for a full schedule and links to these events and more.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University launched the Mayborn at Home program to offer online activities that families can do at home together, as well as virtual tours of its many exhibits. Go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn/ to explore the museum from the comfort of your home.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
