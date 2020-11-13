The Bell County Vehicle Registration Office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton canceled all public appointments after two employees have tested for COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said these cancellations extend through the remainder of the week, but vehicle registration offices in Temple, Killeen and Fort Hood will remain open.
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said he involved the Bell County Public Health District and Bell County Judge David Blackburn when determining whether to close the office’s doors for sanitization.
“We are just looking out for the best interest of our staff and the community,” Luedeke said in a news release. “We want to do everything we can to make sure everyone stays safe.”
Luedeke noted appointment cancellations may be extended depending on staffing availability next week.
The closure comes as active cases surged to 680 — 50 more than Tuesday. Deaths remained at 104.
“We recorded cases for yesterday and today, bringing a new total of 7,129,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We saw our case rate go up again to 187.1 per 100,000, and 43 cases were reported for Wednesday along with 78 new cases for today. There have been 6,449 recoveries from COVID-19 in Bell County so far.”
This was the health district’s first update since Tuesday.
Along with the increased cases, 11 more people were hospitalized in the six-county region that includes Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties.
Local school districts
There are 31 active cases in the Killeen Independent School District across 20 buildings: 15 students and 16 staff. These latest cases bring Killeen ISD’s cumulative total — since March 16 — to 306, according to district data.
Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotny told the Telegram there are now four active cases of COVID-19 within the district.
“This is the most cases we’ve had at one time since school started,” Novotny said. “We have three employees test positive that I’ve already emailed out about, and then I just found out about another case today. But we have even more than that in quarantine after being in close contact with those four individuals.”
The Belton Independent School District has 16 active cases spanning four campuses: eight at Belton High, three at Lake Belton High, two at Belton New Tech High and three at Pirtle Elementary.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day report, which logged infections reported between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12, shows 11 cases: five at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, one at the administration building, one with transportation and two attributed to “auxiliary.”
Temple ISD also announced some of its scheduled basketball games this weekend were canceled.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 7,129; 6,449 recovered; 680 active (50 more than Tuesday); 104 dead*, 70 with comorbidities
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 62 people hospitalized, 11 more than Tuesday
Temple: 2,316 cases (43 more than Tuesday), 42 deaths
Killeen: 2,556 cases (46 more than Tuesday), 31 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 946 cases (29 more than Tuesday), 15 deaths
Harker Heights: 478 cases (7 more than Tuesday), 8 deaths
Other: 833 cases (22 more than Tuesday), 8 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 62,533 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.
Coryell, Lampasas counties
Coryell County now has a total of 971 cases of the coronavirus.
Of the 971 cases, 177 are active, 781 have recovered and there have been a total of 13 deaths in the county, according to the county’s website.
There was not an update from Lampasas County on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the county reported 448 total cases, with 18 active, 418 recoveries and 11 total deaths.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
Herald staff writer Hunter King contributed to this report.
