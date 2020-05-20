Two Carter BloodCare buses will be in the parking lot of AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 for a blood drive, according to a release by hospital spokeswoman Erin Riley.
Bell County blood supplies are at a critical low, due to the cancellation of many donation events, the release said.
“However, it is safe to donate as Carter BloodCare and AdventHealth practice CDC recommended safety measures,” the release said.
Anyone who wants to donate should be at least 18 years old, be in generally good health and present a photo ID when they arrive.
Appointments for donation can be scheduled at https://bit.ly/2LLO6bu.
