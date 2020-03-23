NOLANVILLE – The Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas began providing free day-camps for children of mission-essential personnel in collaboration with the City of Nolanville on Monday.
“We have been hard at work to provide creative solutions to deliver child-care services to families that are needed in support of the COVID-19 infrastructure response,” said Daniel Hall, Boys & Girls vice president of resource development.
The public-private partnership offers child care at the Mary Marie Multi Use Center, 400 Gold Star Ave., and the JW Sims Community Center at 408 10th St. in Nolanville.
Parents and caregivers, who are residents and working as mission-essential personnel, can still apply for one of the 27 available spots at the Nolanville day-camp facilities.
Interested families can enroll their eligible youth between the age of 5 and 12 years at www.bgctx.org/join or at one of the club sites.
“We also require them to bring some proof of employment status … as well as proof of Nolanville residency,” Hall said.
Spots are given to families in need in the priority audience order of essential city staff and first responders followed by mission-essential families who reside in Nolanville and support the region’s COVID-19 response including first responders, healthcare personnel, essential local government staff and National Guard.
Remaining spots go to residents employed by essential businesses like local grocery chains.
“We focus on a very limited audience,” Hall said. “That will allow the city of Nolanville to provide the financial support.”
Day Camps adhere to Bell County’s 10+ gathering restrictions and follow CDC guidelines extended to child development agencies with added safety and health care screening standards.
“Our day camps follow a traditional Boys & Girls Club operations model,” Hall said. “It will be business as usual with some advanced safety standards … We are also working on schedules to give these kids opportunities to complete the homework that has been assigned to them. They will receive dedicated time to do so and staff for support.”
Participating children will also receive a minimum of two meals and a snack per day.
The day-camps will operate Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the pandemic-related emergency child care solutions are no longer needed.
“We are happy to be able to provide support to these families who are putting their lives on the line during this pandemic and it is my hope that we are providing a meaningful service to them,” Hall said.
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda was happy to be part of the new support system for the community.
“The most important thing is to know that we are still here, and we working all the way to keep everybody safe and operative,” she said.
Bpys & Girls Club leaders are still working on additional child support opportunities other local cities including Killeen.
“We are exploring every opportunity we can to expand this day-camp program to our existing club facilities, as well as to a much broader audience,” Hall said. “We hope to be releasing more information on that later this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.