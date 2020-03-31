The Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas launched its day camps for mission essential employees Tuesday in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Nolanville and other cities.
Day camps will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the “pandemic-related response to school-aged childcare is no longer required,” a news release from the club said.
With the passage of Coronavirus Aide, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas reduced the previously announced fees for the day camps.
Families can enroll their children for $50 per week, or $10 per day, per child, the release said.
Registration can occur online at bgctx.org/SupportDayCamps or at any of the below locations:
- Clements Teen Center (ages 10-12): 2900 E. Elms Road, Killeen
- Woody Hall Unit (ages 5-9): 5100 Trimmer Road, Killeen
- Bigham Unit (ages 5-9): 304 W. Ave. B, Killeen
- Nolanville Unit (ages 5-12): 400 Gold Star Ave., Nolanville
- Gatesville Clubhouse (ages 5-12): 2533 E. Main St., Gatesville
- Georgetown Clubhouse (ages 5-12): 1200 W. 17th St., Georgetown
- Lampasas Clubhouse (ages 5-12): 107 N. Main St., Lampasas
- Copperas Cove Clubhouse (ages 5-12): 1202 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove
“We hope this reduction in weekly fees, and the offering of a daily fee option, will expand the accessibility of Day Camps to any and all mission-essential families who need school-aged child care,” said Tiana Quick, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas, in the release.
Participating children will also receive a minimum of two meals and a snack per day.
Day Camps will adhere to federal, state and local gathering restrictions of no more than 10 people, and follow CDC guidelines extended to child development agencies with added safety and health care screening standards.
