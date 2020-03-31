Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools closed until May 4, the Texas Tribune is reporting.
Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Independent School District, released an email with a statement from John Craft, the superintendent of the district, Tuesday afternoon saying the district's schools will be closed until May 4.
"The district remains committed to providing ongoing student learning opportunities through our Continued Learning Center (CLC) and distribution of printed packets," Craft said in the statement. "The high level of online engagement of our students and staff make it easier for us to remain committed to providing educational opportunities, while ensuring the safety of our community."
Statewide. 3,266 cases and 41 deaths were reported, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Division’s midday update on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
