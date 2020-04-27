Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said he will let the state’s stay-at-home order expire at the end of the month and allow businesses to begin reopening in phases starting Friday, the latest ramp-up in his push to restart the Texas economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
First to open on Friday: retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls. But they will only be allowed to operate at 25% capacity. Museums and libraries will also be allowed to open at 25% capacity, but hands-on exhibits must remain closed.
Abbott said a second phase of business reopenings could come as soon as May 18 — as long as the state sees "two weeks of data to confirm no flare-up of COVID-19." That second phase would allow business to expand their occupancy to 50%, according to the governor.
Abbott made the announcement during a news conference at the Texas Capitol that began with him saying he would let the stay-at-home order expire because it "has done its job to slow the growth of COVID-19."
