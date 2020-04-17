McDonald’s delivered more than 100 breakfast burritos and apple slices to the Killeen Food Care Center Friday as a way to stay thank-you to staff and volunteers at food pantry.
“We’ll give out some to our staff and volunteers — that’s not a whole lot of folks. Then, whoever is in line, will get some as well,” Raymond Cockrell, director of Killeen Food Care Center, said a little before the food pantry opened up at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
The food pantry, 210 N. 16th St., has a staff of five and a network of about 100 volunteers, although they all weren’t there Friday morning.
“A lot of our volunteers are seniors, and so they’re not able to come volunteer right now,” Cockrell said.
The burritos came from Hampton and Lynette Conlan, who own several McDonald’s in Killeen, Copperas Cove and other cities.
“Everywhere you look, somebody needs help,” said Hampton Conlan, adding McDonald’s franchisees throughout Central Texas have been trying to give back to local communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said McDonald’s has been giving away food and coupons to other groups from Waco to San Antonio.
“We’re just trying to help the people,” Conlan said.
Cockrell said the burritos were well received and another example of renewed support the pantry has had in the past month.
“The support has just been amazing in the community,” he said.
He said monetary donations have been coming in, which help fund the $30,000 per month to buy groceries that help stock the pantry.
The Killeen Food Care Center is seeing the increased demand for various reasons, including people being laid off or unable to work at nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the increase in people shopping at H-E-B and Walmart, which is leaving some shelves empty.
On some days, 200 or more families come to the Killeen Food Care Center for food.
Anyone is eligible to receive assistance from the food pantry.
New clients will be asked questions that the food bank uses to keep demographic data when applying for grants, but all information is requested, not required. A photo ID is also requested, but not required.
The Killeen Food Care Center operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Cockrell said if people want to donate, he would prefer personal protective equipment, such as hand sanitizer, or monetary donations.
Those wishing to donate can do so at the food bank’s website at www.foodcare.org, in person at 210 N. 16th St. or by mail at P.O. Box 1656, Killeen, TX, 76540.
The monetary donations have allowed Cockrell to purchase more food from the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.