All six Killeen-area Mister Car Wash locations, which includes the one in Temple, are open and offering Express Exterior car washes, according to a news release by the company.
The car wash company temporarily suspended business at some locations due to the coronavirus.
Kiosks will be cleaned after every transaction, and cash will not be accepted until further notice, the company said in the release.
“Keeping our customers and team members safe has never been a higher priority; we took the time during our suspension of service to deeply clean our stores and make adjustments to our service offering to limit close interactions,” said Joe Matheny, Senior Vice President of Mister Car Wash.
There are three locations in Killeen, one on Fort Hood, one in Copperas Cove and one in Temple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.