Editor’s Note: The Herald is running a series of at-home profiles on locals who are spending a lot of time sheltering at home, and in some cases still working, during the coronavirus pandemic.
HARKER HEIGHTS — Area realtor and hair stylist Arri Price says she is getting by just fine financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a divorced mother of two, any prospects of a social life have come to a grinding halt.
“I wasn’t able to do hair anymore, but the real estate business hasn’t slowed down at all,” the 36-year-old Copperas Cove High School graduate said. “The problem is, there’s no such thing as a personal life for me right now. There’s no such thing as dating. I had to laugh about that. I said, ‘As soon as I was ready to date, God said, here’s COVID.
“I was doing on-line dating, and I had men who were interested in me, but I couldn’t meet them. One guy said, ‘You could come to the park and walk with me.’ I was, like, ‘I could go, but I’m going to keep the mask on, so you’re really not going to know what I look like, so there’s really no point.’
“It’s so funny. I read all these stories about people who are married, and their husband or their wife is getting on their nerves … I wish I had someone to get on my nerves,” she said, laughing.
Price has owned Madame MUA hair and make-up artistry studio since 2014, and started also working last September as a realtor with Copperas Cove-based The Real Estate Home Team. When the pandemic started shutting down businesses two months ago, her at-home salon fell victim, but selling real estate has more then picked up the slack.
“I feel sorry for people who are in a position where they don’t have a way to make any income at all. Had I not changed careers last year, I would be in that situation. I would still have to pay all my bills, but I wouldn’t be able to make money.
“To be honest, we stylists don’t save money like we should – you know, hey, I like this outfit, let me go ahead and get it – because I know I’m going to make another four-hundred dollars this weekend.
“That’s problematic with the situation we’re in now. It’s terrible for a lot of stylists because they didn’t save.”
Now that hair salons and barber shops are opening back up, Price says she is going to wait a while longer to start booking appointments again at Madame MUA.
“I just think it’s a little too early,” she said. “ So I’m not re-opening until May 22.
“When I do open back up, I’m only taking a max of three clients a day, so that I can have ample amount of time to sanitize in between, and so there’s no clients accidentally running into other clients. So, there will only be one person in shop at a time.”
Price moved to Copperas Cove in 1996 with her parents, who were both serving in the military. She graduated from high school four years later, took off to attend college at Georgia Southern University, got married to a soldier, moved to Germany, and returned to central Texas in 2014.
Her 19-month-old daughter is doing fine, happily playing and laughing on mom’s lap as she talked about the events of the past couple months. Fifteen-year-old DeJuan, however, is having a harder time of it.
“Cabin fever,” Price said, about the Harker Heights High School sophomore. “And he has a very hard time sleeping at night. I think because he doesn’t burn off enough energy during the day.
“We’re been walking more, but what teenager really wants to go walking? He’s mostly been in the house, doing school work, and that’s been frustrating for him, because the system that they’ve been working on … there’s so many kids working at the same time, it crashes frequently. So something that should take a hour, for example, could take him three.”
During the pandemic, Price has gone from showing real estate in-person to virtual showings, which she said has been “a big change.” She has also done more cooking, and discovered that although she was never a big fan of being in the kitchen, she is a pretty decent cook.
Price lives on the Harker Heights side of Roy Reynolds Drive, while her parents live just down the street and on the other side of the road that borders with Killeen, so she and the kids see them often, but those regular visits nearly stopped at one time.
“I actually had to threaten my mom and dad,” Price said. “I told them, if you go to Walmart one more time, you will not see your grandchildren until this is all over. You pick which one is more important. I can’t put my children at risk because you can’t sit still. It worked, because they started doing delivery of groceries and other stuff.
“We walk over there and visit. They get on my nerves, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love them to death.
“I think one thing this has shown people is how valuable family really is. I have never spent this much time with my children, and I’ve found out things about my 15-year-old that I never knew. I think COVID has forced everybody to take a breather, and allowed people to get closer than ever before.”
