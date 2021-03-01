Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials announced Saturday a pause in COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday due to shipment delays. There will be no COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Abrams gym.
Beneficiaries may also receive notification through the Tricare appointment system, secure messaging and automated call systems.
Darnall will announce new vaccination dates and appointment availability when the next shipment arrives.
Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available on tricareonline.com or through the central appointments line until more vaccines are received.
Please visit the Darnall website and Facebook for information updates.
