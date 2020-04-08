Parents and students of Martin Walker Elementary School in Copperas Cove can watch the school's teachers and staff drive by in a parade of cars today, according to the district's Facebook page.
The vehicles will leave the school at 5 p.m., and travel along the bus routes.
The vehicles will travel through the following neighborhoods:
- Hughes Garden
- Pleasant Lane
- Phyllis Drive
- South Meadows
- Big Valley
- Tonkawa Village
- Walker Place
The district reminds parents and students to stay near their house or sidewalk, not to approach the cars and keep a safe distance from other families.
C.R. Clements/Hollie Parsons Elementary was the first CCISD school to do the parade of vehicles on Thursday.
