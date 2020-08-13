The Copperas Cove Independent School District has had five total lab-confirmed positive coronavirus tests since July 1.
Wendy Sledd, the spokeswoman for CCISD, said in an email Thursday afternoon that employees are required to complete a screening application every day prior to coming to work and are encouraged to stay home if they are not feeling well.
Sledd did not go into any details on the cases and did not say when the positive tests took place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.