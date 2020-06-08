The Copperas Cove Independent School District began its summer feeding program on Monday, offering breakfast and lunch meals to students in the school district and any child 18 years old and younger.
Meals are available for pick-up at Copperas Cove Junior High School and Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary between 11 a.m. and noon. Weekend meals and Monday breakfast can be picked up on Fridays, according to the district.
By 11 a.m. Monday, half a dozen cars had arrived at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary to receive the meals. Staff serving the families said they had prepared around 300 meals for the first day of the program.
