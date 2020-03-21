Copperas Cove ISD teachers will be back at work Monday to help create instructional material for students to work on while schools are closed.
Due to the spread of COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that mandated no school in Texas to open earlier than April 3.
In a debrief of a call to superintendents dated March 19, after Abbott’s announcement, the Texas Education Agency said the executive order does not prohibit teachers from working on-campus.
“If staff are entering the school building, please make sure it follows the guidelines of no more than 10 people at one time,” the TEA debrief said.
CCISD Director of Communications Wendy Sledd said the district began providing instructional materials for students on Monday.
The district will continue to offer the materials on a weekly basis until school resumes.
On Friday, campus principals met via Schoology conference to discuss a support plan with teachers to continue to provide quality instruction, Sledd said.
CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns said the district is still in compliance with the CDC’s and the governor’s directives.
“With the return of campus staff, Copperas Cove ISD is honoring the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, frequent hand washing or sanitizing, and the assembly of no groups larger than 10,” Burns said in a statement.
The teachers will work in their individual classrooms. They will collaborate with one another via Schoology and will answer emails and phone calls from parents and students between 8:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday, he said.
“If an employee has a special request regarding work requirements on the campus, they need to contact their campus principal,” Burns said in the statement.
Meal Service
CCISD is also extending its meal service to include weekends, beginning Friday. The service will be called Five Pack Friday, Sledd said in a news release.
During Five Pack Friday, students can pick up meals for Friday, as well as additional meals to last them throughout the weekend, the release said.
The meal service began Tuesday at three campuses — Hettie Halstead Elementary, Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy and Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary.
During the first week, Sledd said more than 3,000 meals were served at all locations.
The district is also partnering with the city to provide meals to senior citizens. The district will prepare the meals and transportation employees will deliver them to seniors, the release said.
