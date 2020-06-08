Census Bureau officials will be on Fort Hood today through June 15 to help conduct the 2020 Census. Residents need to be aware of the following census information:
1. Census workers will leave a questionnaire packet in a census bag at the family housing's door that includes: Invitation Letter, FAQs, Language Assistance Guide, Census questionnaire and a return envelope. Information in this packet informs the residents that they can respond to the 2020 Census by telephone, the internet or mail.
2. Census workers will not initiate any personal contact with the residents.
3. Census workers will not accomplish any geolocating activity due to security restrictions on the census devices as they verify the address.
4. The census worker will be equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) and will have received training on COVID-19 issues. The census worker will follow state and local guidance on whether or not they need to wear a cloth face covering.
5. The census worker will adhere to any military safety and security requirements as they conduct this work.
